57th Annual Congressional Cup Held April 19

LONG BEACH⸺ The 57th Congressional Cup hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club will be held on April 19-23 off Belmont Veteran’s Memorial Pier.

Four days of racing will take place in the rededicated Congressional Cup Stadium Course off the pier, the same waters for the sailing events in the 2028 Olympics set to be hosted in Los Angeles.

Ten teams are competing in the event this year, including defending champ Taylor Canfield representing the USA with team Stars and Stripes. Canfield has won five cups in the past, which is one of the strongest number of wins in the cup’s 58-year history.

Other teams include Ian Williams from Great Britain, who is ranked second in the world and has won the cup four times, and Nick Egnot Johnson of New Zealand, ranked third.

There will be four days of racing which can be viewed from stadium seating on the pier. LBYC will also host a Walk of Fame on the pier this year, honoring previous cup winners. “Beginning with the inaugural winner of the 1965 and 1966 cup, Gerry Driscoll, every winning skipper will have a plaque on the walk,” said Lisa Meier, Chair of the 2022 Congressional Cup, in a March 24 email.

A full schedule of events can be seen below:

April 19-23

Daily: 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Come and watch Congressional Cup from the Belmont Veteran’s Memorial Pier – free! Spectators enjoy shaded stadium seating, live commentary, and food and beverage vendors in a festive atmosphere.

April 19: 1st Day of Racing

9 a.m. Join Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, other dignitaries, and celebrities in the rededication of the Congressional Cup Stadium Course and ribbon cutting. Congressional Cup Stadium is a federally designated area of Long Beach’s outer harbor. In addition to Congressional Cup and other local racing, the 2028 Olympic Games will host sailing and watersports competitions.

11:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Spectators enjoy free, world-class match racing with live commentary, shaded seating, vendors, and festivities at Belmont Pier.

April 20: 2nd Day of Racing

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Full day of racing off of Belmont Veteran’s Memorial Pier.

6 p.m. Remote Control Sailboat Races in the Alamitos Bay – view from Naple’s waterfront adjacent to Corso di Oro and Appian Way.

April 21: 3rd Day of Racing

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Full day of racing off of Belmont Veteran’s Memorial Pier.

5 p.m. The fleet returns to Alamitos Bay racing under colorful spinnakers, with umpires and officials joining the teams

April 22: 4th Day of Racing

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Full day of racing off of Belmont Veteran’s Memorial Pier.

5 p.m. The Junior Congressional Cup pairs up LBYC Junior Sailors and these world-class skippers for a fun dinghy race in Alamitos Bay. View from Naples waterfront adjacent to Corso di Oro and Appian Way.

April 23: Final Day of Racing

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Full day of racing off of Belmont Veteran’s Pier.

4:30 p.m. Victory Parade from Congressional Cup Stadium to LBYC, followed by the Congressional Cup Trophy presentation.

Racing and commentary will be streamed live via the “Long Beach Congressional Cup” Facebook Page [ @CongressionalCup] and website [ www.thecongressionalcup.com ]. For more information, visit www.thecongressionalcup.com.