72 Years Late, Sailor Receives His Due

LOS ANGELES— In a remarkable turn of events that underscores the enduring spirit of sportsmanship, Mike Schoettle, a member of the victorious 1952 Helsinki Olympic 5.5-meter sailing team, has finally been awarded the gold medal he rightfully earned. Just days before the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, a ceremony was held to rectify a longstanding injustice.

Schoettle’s journey to this long-awaited recognition is a testament to perseverance and the power of advocacy. Despite being part of the winning crew skippered by Britton Chance and including the White twin brothers, Ed and Sumner, Schoettle was initially denied a medal due to a technicality. As an alternate, he participated in the sixth race, which the United States team won, but did not compete in the final race. Under the rules at the time, this disqualified him from receiving a medal, even though his contribution was integral to the team’s overall victory.

The U.S. secured the gold medal in a dramatic finish. Norway, leading after six races, needed only a third-place finish in the final race to clinch the gold. However, the U.S. team’s victory in the final race pushed Norway down to fourth, securing the gold for the American squad.

It was Schoettle’s son, Will, who, along with friend Richard Young, initiated the process to correct this historical oversight. With the support of US Sailing, they appealed to World Sailing to reconsider the decision. David Tillett AM, Chair of the Constitution Committee, meticulously examined the 1952 North American Yacht Racing Union (NAYRU) rules and concluded that there was no justification for denying Schoettle his medal.

World Sailing presented the evidence to the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which concurred that Schoettle deserved the gold medal. The IOC’s Executive Board formally approved the decision in June 2023, and the medal was presented to Schoettle, 87, at a special ceremony in Los Angeles July 14.

“We are immensely proud to have played a role in acknowledging Mike’s exceptional contribution to the team,” said David Graham, chief executive officer of World Sailing. “His dedication and the unwavering support of his family are an inspiration to the entire sailing community.”

Will Schoettle expressed his immense pride in his father’s achievement. “My father has been deeply involved in US Sailing for over four decades, from being a crew member to a team leader. Receiving this medal, which he earned at the tender age of 15, is a truly momentous occasion for our family and for sailing history,” he said.

Schoettle’s story is a reminder that even the passage of time cannot diminish the significance of an athlete’s accomplishments.