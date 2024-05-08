76th Newport to Ensenada Yacht Race Concludes with Thrills, Challenges

ENSENADA, MX— The 76th annual Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race concluded with sailors navigating through excellent sailing conditions over the three-day event.

The decision to sail inside or outside the Coronados proved pivotal in determining victories in the 125-nautical mile (nm) adventure, with mere minutes and seconds separating the winners.

Defending ORCA A-class champion Taniwha led the race by Dana Point Harbor and entered Mexican waters just after 4 p.m on April 26. However, a minor setback occurred as crew member Mat Bryant fell overboard while preparing to jibe near Todos Santos Bay. A quick response from the crew ensured Bryant’s safe return to the boat, highlighting the importance of safety measures at sea.

Despite the incident, Taniwha finished first with an elapsed time of 10:05:54, but placed second in class to newcomer Bottle Rocket in ORCA A. Nevertheless, Taniwha still claimed two trophies.

In the monohull category, John Raymont’s Fast Exit II, a modified Ker52, emerged as the first monohull to finish with an elapsed time of 10:24:08. Raymont credited strategic planning and adaptability for the success, which earned the crew several trophies.

The yacht Ohana, a 1982 Swede 55, also secured multiple trophies despite challenges along the route.

Another surprise came from Bernt Helgaas’ Andreas, a Norseman 447, which clinched top honors in PHRF C. Helgaas attributed the unexpected victory to effective teamwork and strategic sailing maneuvers.

The race also saw strong performances from Double Down, a J92 sailed double handed by Brian Kerr and Grant Bartee, and Kaster Pollux, owned by Jerry Poprawski, which celebrated its 20th N2E with multiple wins.

The 76th Newport to Ensenada Yacht Race was hailed as one of the best in recent memory, as sailors showed the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The race concluded with a trophy ceremony at the Hotel Coral and Marina, where Ensenada Mayor Carlos Ibarra Aguiar praised the event’s success alongside Newport Ocean Sailing Association (NOSA) Commodore Phil Herzfeld.

The Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race, an annual event steeped in maritime tradition, traces its roots back to 1947 when it was first organized by NOSA. Since then, it has grown into a prestigious yacht race that attracts sailors from around the globe to embark on the challenging 125-nautical-mile journey from Newport Beach, Calif., to Ensenada, Mexico. Over the years, the race has witnessed thrilling competitions, navigational challenges and unforgettable moments, making it a celebrated fixture in the sailing calendar.