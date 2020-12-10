Applications open for California Dreamin’ Series

Skippers are invited to apply for an invitation, with eight skippers selected for each stop in the series: San Diego Yacht Club, St. Francis Yacht Club and Long Beach Yacht Club.

SAN DIEGO—Applications for the 2021 California Dreamin’ Match Racing Series opened Dec. 1.

The series consists of three match racing events, the first at San Diego Yacht Club January 30 and 31, followed by St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco March 6 and 7 and ending at Long Beach Yacht Club April 17 and 18. The race at San Diego YC and St. Francis YC will be in J/22s and the race at Long Beach YC will be in Catalina 37s.

Skippers are invited to apply for an invitation, with eight skippers selected for each stop in the series. Skippers may request invitations to one or more of the events. There is no entry fee and skippers who enter all three stops will be given priority for entry acceptance at each stop. Skippers may request invitations to individual qualifying events online by visiting forms.gle/UraWRy6n6nkuiMrb6.

Skippers will receive points based on their final rankings in each of the three events. Skippers will receive zero event points for each event in the series that they do not enter. If all three events are scored, a skipper’s series score will be the total of that skipper’s points from the Long Beach Yacht Club stop and the higher points from one of the two other events. If two or fewer events are scored, a skipper’s series score shall be the total of that skipper’s points from all scored events; no event points shall be excluded. The skipper with the highest series score will be the winner of the 2021 California Dreamin’ Series.

The principal prize for the winner will be an invitation to the 2022 Ficker Cup, which was established by Long Beach YC to honor Bill Ficker, world class Star champion in the 50s and winner of the 1970 America’s Cup as skipper of the 12-meter class yacht Intrepid. Ficker Cup is a World Tour WS grade 2 qualifier event for Congressional Cup.

For more information about the California Dreamin’ Series, contact Summer Greene at San Diego YC at summer@1011i.com or 619-778-9518, David Stotler at Long Beach YC at dstotler1@outlook.com or 562-881-8444 and Bruce Stone at St. Francis YC at bruce@brucestone.com or 917-822-4060.