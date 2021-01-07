Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club announces Rhonda Tolar as 2021 Commodore

Tolar is the second consecutive woman to serve as commodore.

NEWPORT BEACH—Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Newport Beach announced long-time member and former Vice Commodore Rhonda Tolar has been selected to serve as the club’s 2021 commodore.

Tolar will be the sixth female commodore in Bahia Corinthian YC’s 62-year history. Bahia Corinthian made history last year when the club selected women to fill the top three commodore positions.

“Women concurrently holding the top leadership positions is a groundbreaking milestone in BCYC’s history,” 2020 Commodore Ginny Lombardi said in a released statement. “As such, I cannot think of a better leader and role model to take the helm in 2021 than Rhonda. I will cherish my time as Commodore during quite a memorable year, and I salute our members and staff for their support despite the difficulties!”

An active member of BCYC since 1999, in her new role, Commodore Tolar will act as the chief executive officer of the club on both land and water subject to the control of the Board of Directors, and will be responsible for the overall general supervision, direction and control of the business and Officers of the Club.

“I am greatly honored by the vote of confidence our membership and its Directors has extended, and thanks to the great leadership of outgoing Commodore Ginny Lombardi, the transition of power is moving forward smoothly and inclusively,” Tolar said in a released statement. “Our goal in 2021 is to vigilantly continue all safety measures while providing a continuum for our members and their guests of providing the best possible experience a private yacht club can impart.”

Tolar and Sail Fleet Captain Paul DeCapua established the official BCYC Taco Tuesday Racing Series in 2009 and she has chaired the event for the last 12 years. In 2018, she also founded the Wild Sailing Regatta, which includes three offshore races per year.

Commodore Tolar began sailing in 2007 and fell in love with the sport. She and her crew have raced her Far 30, and Far 40 in competitions up and down the coast, from San Francisco to Ensenada. In 2014, she won First in Class during the Newport-to-Ensenada (N2E) race in her Jeaneau 57’ Wild Thing III, as well as Best First Time Entry and Best Music in the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade.