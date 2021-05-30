Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club Celebrates Opening Day 2021

It’s yacht club opening day celebration season, and many clubs celebrated the centuries-old seasonal debut in May. Including Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club, who celebrated its opening day on May 8. Pictured here is Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club Vice Commodore Kari Konapelsky presenting the Arthur B Strock Service Award, which is awarded to members who have performed outstanding service for the Harbor 20 Fleet One organization, to Len Bose as part of the club’s Opening Day Ceremony.

The Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club photo