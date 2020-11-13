Balboa Yacht Club to host Club Championship Regatta

Harbor 20 Class race will take place in Newport Beach on Nov. 14.

NEWPORT BEACH—Skippers and crew who are good-standing members of Balboa Yacht Club are eligible to compete in the club’s Club Championship Regatta, which takes place Nov. 14 in Newport Beach.

The regatta is not a class or fleet race, but every skipper and crewmember must “possess sailing and racing skills appropriate to the Harbor 20,” according to the Notice of Race.

Five races are scheduled. At least two people must be aboard each competing boat. Registered skippers must skipper each race, according to the Notice of Race.

Check-in begins at 11 a.m. on Nov. 14. A skipper’s meeting then takes place at 11:30 a.m., followed by the warning signal for first race at noon. There will be a 30-minute break after the third race. An awards presentation will take place after racing at the Balboa YC flag deck.

Balboa YC’s flag deck will also be the venue for the check-in and skipper’s meeting.

All racing will take place within Newport Harbor. All sailing will take place aboard Harbor 20s.

“Everyone will be responsible for organizing their own boats/teams,” according to the Notice of Race.

The top three teams, overall, will be awarded trophies at the end of racing.

“Special awards will also be presented to the top team with all crew at least 55 years old as well as top family team,” according to the Notice of Race.

Sailing instructions will be made available to all teams by or before 11 a.m. on Nov. 14.

Balboa YC, the organizing authority, is located at 1801 Bayside Drive in Corona Del Mar.

Contact Balboa YC Sailing Director Becky Lenhart at 949-673-3515 (extension 133) or sailing@balboayachtclub.com for more information.