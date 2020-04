NEWPORT BEACH—The skeleton crew at Balboa Yacht Club, who are providing to-go orders. The club is amongst many who are operating with a staff and offering food service during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Don’t worry, we went straight back to social distancing after this photo was taken,” the caption attached to this picture (which was posted on Facebook) stated.

Our next issue will look at the local boating community’s response to COVID-19.