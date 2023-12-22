California Yacht Club Destroyed in Fire

MARINA DEL REY— A huge fire destroyed the California Yacht Club, located in Marina del Rey, on Dec. 11.

Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 11:30 p.m. that night and arrived to find a massive two-story fire.

Videos from news outlets show bright red flames traveling over the roof of the club and producing large black clouds of smoke.

Two firefighters suffered moderate injuries and were hospitalized before the blaze was extinguished just before 1:30 a.m. Dec. 12. The cause of their injuries has not been released.

Among the most prominent California clubs, the California Yacht Club was established in 1922 and has a long history of promoting yachting and maritime activities. It has frequently hosted national and international regattas, with recent events including the J/70 World Championship, U.S. Junior Women’s Championship, Martin 242 North American Championship and CFJ National Championship.

The club was started in Los Angeles harbor by a group of loyal yachtsmen – most from the Los Angeles Athletic Club and the rest active in other early yacht clubs of that day. In 1941, America went to war, and the Coast Guard took over CYC’s facilities in Wilmington. Members continued to fly the Club Burgee, but after World War II, the facilities were so run down that CYC never could return to its birthplace.

Former owner Steve Hathaway noted that his father helped build the club in the 1960s. “It’s been a home for so many people,” said Hathaway in a statement. “We are so heartbroken right now… It tears me apart to see… It’s just terrible.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.