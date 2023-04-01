Canada Makes History with First Event Win

Canada's Phil Robertson has made history by securing its first-ever event win in a deadlocked showdown against home favorites New Zealand and season leaders Australia on the waters of Whakaraupō, Lyttelton Harbour.

In one of the closest final battles of the season, the Canadians went head-to-head with Peter Burling’s hometown heroes, with close crosses and lead changes throughout the match.

All three boats had a great start, making the competition more exciting, but Canada was first at Mark One with the all-important inside track.

Despite falling off the foils and picking up a boundary penalty, the Canadians were consistently faster than the New Zealanders and crossed the line to pick up 10 season points.

It marks the first win for the young team, which previously lost during the Finals of Bermuda and Chicago earlier in the season.

“We gave it a good shot of letting the Kiwis back into it, but we managed to scrub the penalty and come fast into the bottom, so happy days!,” said Robertson in regards to Canada’s win.

Kiwi Robertson added that he was ‘stoked to win at home.’

“I’ve got my parents, wife, and brothers here, and it’s a first win for Canada – we’re trying to be competitive with the top teams, so today is just an example of what we can do,” said Robertson in an interview with Sail GP.

Canada barely beat Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team in the final moments of the fifth fleet race.

Tom Slingsby’s Australia never posed a serious threat as the Final unfolded despite winning two races on the second day of racing in Christchurch.

However, the event results mean the Aussies sit comfortably at the top, leading the overall season leaderboard with 84 points, while New Zealand remains in second place with 73 points. France will stay in third with 69 points despite finishing fifth in Christchurch but has a fragile one-point lead ahead of Emirates Team GBR in fourth.

There will be a tight battle between France and Emirates Team GBR for the final place in the three-boat, winner-takes-all Championship Final in San Francisco, which will take place May 6-7, where the season champion will be determined.