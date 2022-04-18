Challenged Sailors 2022 Kyle C. McArthur Memorial Regatta

Hello Challenged Sailors Supporter,

WE LOVE YOU!

Once again, it’s time for Challenged Sailors San Diego’s biggest event of the year! Coronado Yacht Club is hosting the 2022 Kyle C. McArthur Memorial Regatta (KMAC). If you’re not familiar with Challenged Sailors San Diego (CSSD), we provide therapeutic and recreational adaptive sailing opportunities for people with disabilities to enhance their dignity, well-being, and independence. For many who sail with us, it’s life-changing!

After a day of competitive racing, Saturday night we invite you to join us in the Coronado YC dining room for drinks and dinner to your favorite rock sounds of the Geoff Corey 5 band. There will also be a Silent Auction and Raffle, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Challenged Sailors. We welcome silent auction and raffle donations!

The racing and events will take place between April 30th and May 1st at the Coronado Yacht Club!

Sat, 4/30, 12 noon: Martin 16’s 1st Race

Sat, 4/30, 5:30 pm: Drinks, Dinner, Raffle & Silent Auction

Sun, 5/1, 12 noon: Martin 16’s 1st Race

Here are the CSSD Links to buy tickets and learn more about the race:

https://theclubspot.com/regatta/Q3p9twMzE3 (Registration & Tickets)

https://www.challengedsailors.org/kmac-2022-1.html (Racing Information)

Please contact me as soon as you’re able to make your donation to this worthy cause.