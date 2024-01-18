CHOC Regatta, Final Leg of Sunkist Series, Ends in February

CORONA DEL MAR— The Sunkist Series includes one-design racing for Inside Classes on four Saturdays a year and PHRF and one-design racing for Outside Classes on four Sundays a year, typically spanning four months from November to March.

The series-ending event takes place Feb. 3-4 at the Balboa Yacht Club for the annual Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) Regatta. The CHOC Regatta is a fundraiser that uses the December Sunkist Series races to provide an opportunity to compete for additional awards and contribute to CHOC.

The regatta will be governed by the rules defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS), which includes the competing classes, except that the Southern California PHRF MIR Rule (Section 8) will not apply. These events are open to members in good standing of clubs or organizations affiliated with the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) or any national authority associated with the sport of sailboat racing.

Inside Classes: Harbor 20 (A, B & C), Thistle, Lido 14 (A & B), ILCA, Adult Naples Sabot and any other one-design “dinghy” class under 20 feet in length with five or more boats entered before the day of racing.

Outside Classes: PHRF and one-design keelboat classes 20 feet or greater in length with five or more boats entered before any day of racing.

Inside classes competing in the CHOC Regatta must pay a fee of $25, and Outside Classes must pay $50. CHOC awards, including one for the boat that generates the most significant dollar contribution to CHOC, will be handed out after each day of racing. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/html/calendar.php.

The Balboa Yacht Club (BYC), formerly known as the Southland Sailing Club, started in 1922 with a small group of sailors who wanted an active organization with an emphasis on family sailing. Today, the BYC is among the leaders in yachting and still honors its dedication to family sailing.

For more information about the BYC, please visit https://www.balboayachtclub.com/Home.