Club 420, 2022 Season, has Concluded with Two Local Southern California Teams on the Podium

BLUE POINT, NY— After six months, two countries, and 44 individual races at four major events, the Club 420 Association’s Triple Crown Award came down to the last races of the final regatta for the 2022 season, Aug. 5-7. Two local teams placed in the tournament, Peter Busch and Cam Spriggs from San Diego taking home second and Read Decker and Sophia Mulvania from Newport Beach taking home third.

The Triple Crown was established in 2013 to honor youth sailors (skipper and crew) for achievement in winning on aggregated points in a series of designated championship races in the Club 420 sailboat throughout a single year. Events that count toward this point series include the Club 420 US Nationals, Club 420 Canadian Nationals, Club 420 North Americans, the Buzzards Bay Regatta, and other significant events designated by the class.

This is the ninth season of the series championship, which determines the top teams and the top individual athletes, both skippers, and crew, who earn the most points throughout the series of four high-level competitions:

Club 420 Association Midwinter Championship for the John V. Hanson Trophy held annually at the US Sailing Center of Martin County (Jensen Beach, FL)

Club 420 Nationals hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club (Long Beach, CA)

Club 420 North Americans at Buffalo Canoe Club (Fort Erie, ON)

South Shore Championship at Sayville Yacht Club (Blue Point, NY)

Thirty-seven teams registered for the series representing all regions of the association, including the US, Canada, and the US Virgin Islands. Scoring for the series in 2022 is a high-point system, with each team receiving one drop.

The 2022 winners were:

First Place: Griggs and Emery Diemar (Miami, FL) with 120 points.

Second Place: Peter Busch and Cam Spriggs (San Diego, CA) won the tiebreaker with 112 points.

Third Place: Read Decker and Sophia Mulvania (Newport Beach, CA) with 112 points.

“We are excited to have had so many excellent youth sailors participate,” said Association Executive Director Dillon Paiva. “The quality of the competition is quite high, and I think this has made this season-long competition quite exciting. The point spread throughout the season was very close, and the top 3 wasn’t determined until the final regatta.”

The Club 420 Association was established in 1980 to promote, foster, encourage and sponsor one-design sailing for youth sailors. Individuals who will be twenty-two years old in the year of an event may not compete in Club 420 regattas.