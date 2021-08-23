Cure Cancer Cup Raises $20,000

REDONDO一 The King Harbor Yacht Club hosted the 29th Annual Cure Cancer Cup in July and raised over $20,000 for Cedars-Sinai Research Lab, according to a press release from the club.

There were 24 sailboats in the inverted start pursuit race ranging from 14 to 40 feet all hoping to take home the Tom Collier Memorial Trophy.

Collier passed away from cancer and soon after his friends established the regatta is in his name.

The top three boats were Fred and Suzanne Cottrell in Tigger in the first place, Marty Burke in a Beneteau 36.7 Bella Vita in second place, and Andy Beggs in a Beneteau 40.7 Triggerfish V.