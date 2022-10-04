Dana Point Boaters Association Hosts First Poker Run

DANA POINT— The Dana Point Boaters Association is set to host the first annual Poker Run and Fall Fiesta Party on Oct. 15.

The event is open to boaters who make their home in Dana Point Harbor and the public. The event runs from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Participants are invited to take part in the poker run at the beginning of the day, where they can navigate the harbor and collect five poker cards from volunteer boats for the chance at prizes for the best and the worst hand.

After poker, the DPBA will host a Fiesta Party in the harbor with food, drinks, live music, games, and prizes from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. There will also be a guest speaker to talk about animal conservation, art, and news highlights on the worldwide parade of elephants and a silent auction.

The silent auction will include a custom Calstar GF700M Grafighter Offshore Series EGlass rod rated at 20-40 pounds, with Fuji reel seat and guides with hypalon fore grip, and cord rear grip from Moon Custom Rods. The rod is great for dorado, yellowfin, and yellowtail.

Tickets range from $30-$75; $75 includes one hand for the poker run and admission to the fiesta party with lunch and two alcoholic drinks.

For more information or to purchase tickets, see the DPBA website at https://www.danapointboaters.org/.