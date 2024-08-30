Dana Point Yacht Club to Host 2024 Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta: Weekend of Sailing, Community, Giving Back

DANA POINT— As the summer comes to a close, Dana Point Yacht Club (DPYC) is preparing for one of its most cherished traditions: the annual Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta, set to take place from Sept. 6-8. This year’s event is especially meaningful, as it will raise funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley (BGCCV), an organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged youth in the community.

The regatta is named in honor of Richard Henry Dana, Jr., a 19th-century sailor and author who famously chronicled his sea voyages in the book Two Years Before the Mast. Dana’s time along the California coast, particularly his vivid descriptions of the area now known as Dana Point, has left an indelible mark on the region. His legacy lives on not just in the town that bears his name, but in the spirit of adventure and philanthropy that the regatta embodies.

Since its inception, the Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta has been more than just a sailing competition – it’s a vital fundraising event that has contributed over $800,000 to South Orange County charities through corporate donations, sponsorships and individual contributions. The regatta’s mission is to unite the business, civic and social leaders of the community with its boating members in a shared effort to give back.

This year, the regatta is focused on supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley, an organization that plays a crucial role in the lives of local youth. Serving over 1,200 children annually, the BGCCV provides comprehensive educational, recreational, and social programs aimed at helping young people – especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds – reach their full potential. The impact of the clubs’ work is evident, with 99% of members graduating from high school, and many of them going on to college and successful careers.

The success of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley relies heavily on the generosity of sponsors and community members. Donations to this year’s regatta will directly support the mission to “do whatever it takes to build great futures.” This includes helping youth gain a greater appreciation for the ocean, which, though close geographically, often feels distant to many due to socioeconomic barriers. By supporting the regatta, donors will help ensure that these young people can access the resources and opportunities they need to succeed.

The Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta kicks off on Sept. 6, with an invitation-only Sponsor’s Thank You Reception and Dinner. This exclusive event honors the sponsors who make the regatta possible, featuring an exceptional culinary experience and a preview of the silent and live auction items.

The main event, the regatta itself, will take place on Sept. 7-8. Sailors from across the region will compete in PHRF (Performance Handicap Racing Fleet), One-Design and Non-Spinnaker classes. The regatta is known for its competitive yet friendly atmosphere, making it a highlight of the local sailing calendar. The weekend will culminate with trophy presentations, recognizing the top sailors in each category.

For those who prefer to stay on land, Sept. 7 also features the Landlubber Cornhole Tournament, open to all members, guests and the public. This popular event invites participants to test their skills in a friendly competition, with awards presented immediately following the tournament.

That evening, the regatta’s festivities continue with the RHD Charity Regatta Grand Party and Auction. This event is open to all, racers, non-racers and landlubbers alike. The evening promises food and drinks, live music, dancing, raffles and both live and silent auctions. The funds raised during the auction will directly benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Capistrano Valley.

The weekend concludes with the Junior Regatta, an event dedicated to nurturing the next generation of sailors. Young participants will have the opportunity to showcase their talents on the water, with trophy presentations following the races. The Junior Regatta emphasizes the importance of fostering a love for sailing in youth.

The Richard Henry Dana Charity Regatta combines the thrill of sailing with the joy of giving back. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor, a cornhole enthusiast or simply someone who wants to support a great cause, the regatta offers something for everyone. Mark your calendars for Sept. 6-8 and join the Dana Point Yacht Club in making a difference in the lives of local youth.

For more information, please visit https://www.dpyc.org/Richard_Henry_Dana_Charity_Regatta