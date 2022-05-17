Dana West Yacht Club to 25th Annual Sailing for Life Regatta

DANA POINT⸺ The Dana West Yacht Club will host the 25th Annual Sailing for Life Regatta, supporting the American Cancer Society from June 3-5.

The regatta has three days of races and other events participants can take part in raising funds for the American Cancer Society.

The regatta is governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing and is open to boats in the PHRF monohull class and accepted One-Design Classes. Boats must be over 21 feet in length and have a current valid rating and certificate for the class they are entering; boats without a rating will be assigned one.

There is a $95 entry fee, $90 for members of US Sailing with a valid USSA membership card, due by June 1.

There are three courses set for the weekend, Newport to Dana Point on June 3, Drop Bouy and Random Leg races near Dana Point Harbor on June 4, and another set of Random Leg races on June 5.

A pledge sheet is attached to the bottom of the Notice of Race for captains and their crew to raise funds for the charity; the pledge sheet is due by June 4 at 5 p.m.

The club’s goal is to raise $60,000 this year, almost $7,000 more than the $53,325 the club raised in 2021.

Tomol, skippered by Griesbach and Langan, brought in $3,800, breaking the record for donations brought in by a single boat.

Aside from the three days of racing DWYC will also host a dinghy poker run and virtual auction to help raise money.

Daily, overall, and perpetual trophies will be awarded throughout the weekend, including Top Fund Raiser for the Charity, PHRF Overall, Wesley Hawkins Trophy, Cruising Fleet Overall, and Jim Ferguson Trophy.

Interested parties can enter online at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/24354.

For more information, see the DWYC website at https://dwyc.org/.