Del Rey Yacht Club announces Single/Double Handed Winter Series

MARINA DEL REY—Del Rey Yacht Club announced the creation of a new three-race series, the Single/Double Handed Winter Series, that requires crew to “live under the same roof.”

The series was created after the postponement of the 2021 William Berger and William Stein Series due to the coronavirus. The William Berger and William Stein Series is currently scheduled to begin May 6, 2021, with the Pt. Dume Race.

“Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in California and out of concern for our community, we have created the Single/Double Handed Winter Series,” the yacht club said in a statement on its website. “This is a continuation of our 2020 Single/Double Handed Series and individual races, following the Los Angeles County guidelines, that require crew ‘live under the same roof.’”

Each race will have two divisions, PHRF and Cruising, and these divisions will be divided into single and double handed classes.

The first race, Malibu and Return, will be held Jan. 2. The course for PHRF boats is 22.5 nautical miles and the course for Cruising class boats is 13.1 nautical miles. There will be a shorter course option for PHRF, using the same course as the Cruising class.

“The Malibu and Return Race is of the most looked forward to in all of Southern California,” the yacht club wrote on their website about the race. “For 2021, Malibu and Return will be the first of a new 3 race series.”

The second race, Topanga Race, will be held Feb. 6. The course for all boats will be 13.1 nautical miles.

The third race, Santa Monica Bay Race, will be held March 6. This course for all boats is 21.1 nautical miles.

Race and series trophies will be awarded based on the number of entries in each class. There will be no pre or post-race gatherings at the DRYC. A post-race awards/virtual happy hour will be held at 5 p.m., the Sunday after each race. A Zoom link will be emailed to all entrants.

For more information visit dryc.org/RACING/Races-Notices_(2).