Del Rey Yacht Club launches Berger-Stein Series on Jan. 4

The five-race series begins with a Malibu course; later races occur in Santa Monica Bay, Cat Harbor and Marina del Rey.

MARINA DEL REY—Del Rey Yacht Club will launch a five-race regatta on Jan. 4, 2020, each one taking place in Santa Monica Bay and/or Catalina Channel. The Bergen-Stein Series begins with a race launching from Malibu on Jan. 4, 2020. The series continues with races in Santa Monica Bay (March), Pt. Dume (May) Catalina Harbor (June) and Eagle Rock to Marina del Rey (June).

Racers competing in the first Berger-Stein Series event on Jan. 4 will begin and end at Malibu. The scheduled warning is at 11:55 a.m. PHRF class boats will have a race course of 21-23 nautical miles; the cruising distance is set for 12-14 nautical miles.

The entry fee for the first race of the Berger-Stein Series is $35. (Races 2, 3 and 5 will also be $35; Race 4 is $45 and includes beverages and use of barbecue grills at Del Rey YC’s facilities at Catalina Harbor.) Entry fees must be paid by 6 p.m. on the day before the race (Jan. 3, 2020, for the first race).

Two divisions will be featured in the series: PHRF (Berger), and Cruising (Stein).

“These divisions will be divided into classes for the series and will be posted at dryc.org by 1900, the day before Race 1,” according to the Notice of Race.

Non-spinnakers can enter the series under the Cruising Division; the event chair will determine whether the non-spinnaker can actually compete.

A series pre-launch party will be held at Del Rey YC on Jan. 3, 2020, 6:30 p.m.

Race trophies will be awarded after each competition; please read each race’s Sailing Instructions for information about the trophy presentations.

Del Rey YC will present perpetual and race trophies at an awards presentation and barbecue event at noon on June 27, 2020. Winner of the PHRF Division will have his or her name engraved on the William Berger Perpetual Trophy. Whoever wins the Cruising Division will have his or her name engraved on the William Stein Perpetual Trophy.

The second race of the series will be on March 7, 2020 and takes place in Santa Monica Bay; Race 3 will be at Pt. Dume and takes place on May 2, 2020. Races 4 and 5 will be on June 6 and 7, 2020; the first day will be a Catalina Harbor layover, followed by an Eagle Rock-to-Marina del Rey race on June 7, 2020.

Contact Event Chair Rick Ruskin at 310-990-6326 or rickruskin@outlook.com for more information about the series. Also visit dyrc.org or call the yacht club at 310-823-4664. Del Rey YC is located at 3900 Palaway Way in Marina del Rey.