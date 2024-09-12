Digital Umpiring Revolutionizes America’s Cup Races

As the 37th America’s Cup approaches, new technology is changing the way the races are officiated. Richard Slater, the Chief Umpire for all races at the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup, and his world-class team of umpires are utilizing cutting-edge digital technology to ensure that race calls are both accurate and consistent. This shift in umpiring is reshaping how rules are enforced and how incidents are resolved on the water, giving a futuristic edge to this historic event.

Slater and his team, working shoreside, have access to an array of camera angles and digital overlays that help them make real-time decisions with unparalleled accuracy. Unlike traditional match-racing where umpires relied on direct sight and hand signals, the introduction of digital tools adds layers of precision to their decision-making. Among the new tools at their disposal are two key digital boundaries: the Platform Border and the Keep Clear Border.

The Platform Border, closest to the boat, is used primarily to judge the start, finish, and boat positioning relative to the course’s various lines. This digital boundary is designed from the stern camera frame to the outermost points of the yacht, including the bowsprit and the foils. It allows the umpires to determine exact positioning without ambiguity.

In addition to the Platform Border, the Keep Clear Border plays a crucial role in managing boat-to-boat interactions. As racing yachts are equipped with large foils extending well beyond the hull, any contact could result in a catastrophic incident. To mitigate this risk, the Keep Clear Border extends two meters beyond the Platform Border. If the borders of two boats touch, it is treated as if the boats themselves made physical contact, signaling that a rule has likely been broken. When such incidents occur, the umpires are immediately alerted, ready to make a ruling.

The role of the umpires often comes into play when a team protests a decision, such as a potential rule violation. However, there are situations where umpires may act without a protest, particularly in boundary violations. Umpires, using telemetry data, can determine if a boat has crossed outside the designated race area—a fact unknown to the competitors themselves. In these cases, the umpires have the authority to issue penalties, ensuring that the rules are upheld even without a formal complaint.

Despite these technological advancements, there are moments when the system relies on the sailors. If neither boat involved in an incident files a protest within a short window—approximately five seconds after the event—the umpires may be unable to intervene, even if they are ready to issue a penalty. This rule underscores the importance of quick decision-making on the part of the competitors, who must recognize and report rule violations in real time.

The goal of this digital approach is not only to enhance fairness but also to improve safety. With boats racing at incredible speeds and making tight maneuvers, ensuring that the rules are consistently enforced can prevent accidents and keep the competition fair. The use of digital umpiring marks a significant step forward in race officiating, combining human expertise with high-tech precision.

As the 37th America’s Cup unfolds, the focus on fairness and safety remains paramount. The umpires, equipped with their digital tools, are continually refining their processes to keep pace with the fast-evolving nature of yacht racing. With the race course often a chaotic mix of wind, water, and technology, Slater and his team are responsible for bringing order, ensuring that the races are judged accurately and efficiently.

As fans gear up for the Louis Vuitton Cup Challenger Selection Series, which begins in late August 2024, the impact of these digital advancements will undoubtedly be felt. The America’s Cup has long been a blend of tradition and innovation, and the introduction of digital umpiring is just another chapter in its storied history. The 37th America’s Cup promises to be not only one of the most exciting in recent memory but also one of the fairest, thanks to the technology and expertise brought by Richard Slater and his team.