Double-Handed/Short-Handed Race to be held in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the regatta on Nov. 21.

SANTA BARBARA—Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the Double-Handed/Short-Handed Race on Nov. 21. The regatta will be governed by the Rules of Sailing for One Design and PHRF classes, and the U.S. Safety Equipment Requirements (“Near Shore”).

Marine Industry Racer rules for the PHRF class will not be applicable, according to the Notice of Race.

Covid-19 regulations have been established for this regatta.

“All crew are required to have face covering for nose and mouth (such as a face mask, buff, or neck gaiter). It is highly recommended that they be worn at all times and in particular, while in the harbor at the dock and on the water when working in confined areas less than six feet distance from other crew members,” according to the Notice of Race. “It is recommended that all crew wear closed-finger gloves.

“It is recommended that crew be comprised of co-habitants and/or close contacts (also known as your ‘Quaran-team’),” the Notice of Race continued.

Members of Santa Barbara YC and other US Sailing-affiliated yacht clubs are eligible to participate in this regatta.

The following One Design classes will be featured in this regatta: Harbor 20; J/70; J/105; J/24; and, Melges 24.

Registrations for this regatta can be completed online at sbyc.org/racing.

“There is no entry free for this event,” according to the Notice of Race.

A competitor’s meeting will be held at noon, followed by the first warning signal at 1:30 p.m.

“Awards will be posted [after racing] and trophies available for pick up at SBYC front desk,” according to the Notice of Race.

Those competing tin the double-handed division are limited to two crewmembers per boat. Crewmembers for single-handed boats are limited as follows: three crew, 30- to 38-foot boats; four crew, 38.1- to 50-foot boats; five crew, 50.1- to 65-foot boats; and, six crew, 65.1-foot boats and larger.

“The first boat must finish by [3:45 p.m.] or the race will be abandoned. All boats must finish within one hour of the first boat to finish, or they will be scored DNF,” according to the Notice of Race. “Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in the double-handed and short-handed division. The Bill Daffron Perpetual Trophy will be awarded to the winner of the double-handed division.”