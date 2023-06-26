Everything You Need to Know Before the 20th Annual Beneteau Cup Gets Underway

SAN DIEGO— South Coast Yachts, San Diego, and Newport Beach’s Beneteau Dealers will host the 20th Annual Beneteau Cup 2023 from Sept. 15-17.

The event costs $250 per boat, which includes a regattas party with live music and dinner for all crew members on Sept. 16. This is a fun and friendly race that is held to professional standards by the San Diego Yacht Club race committee.

“The unique part of this regatta is that it not only welcomes seasoned and experienced racers, but we have two classes of cruising sailboats that invite new sailors to learn about sailing regattas,” said President and Owner of South Coast Yachts, Barrett Canfield. “We have a class session on Friday night that discusses racing rules and strategies, Sail trim, and we have coaches to place on the new boats to guide them around the course. This really plants the racing seed in the hearts and minds of these new sailors, tapping into their competitive spirit.”

This event requires no qualification other than having a Beneteau or the desire to crew on a Beneteau. It is a Beneteau America-sponsored event hosted by South Coast Yachts, the authorized dealer in San Diego, and is open to all Beneteaus of any size.

The event will begin with racing instruction on the evening of Sept. 15. A skippers meeting will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, leading to a 12 p.m. start for “Windward-Leeward” buoy racing offshore near the Hotel Del Coronado or “Coronado Roads.” Crews will return for the regatta party at SDYC that evening.

The “Tour of the Bay” race will occur on Sept. 17. This is a random leg racecourse throughout the bay. The event also offers a windward-leeward course of the first 36.7 and 40.7 One Design classes that day. Participants will return for a fun awards ceremony at SDYC with unique trophies and gifts for the winners and crew when the racing has been completed.

Mt. Gay Rum, SDYC, South Coast Yachts, Quantum Sails, Novamar Insurance, and Beneteau America sponsor the event.

“We’ve built this regatta into the largest Beneteau Cup in the world,” said Canfield. “The members and staff at SDYC consider it the most fun regatta of the year.”

To sign up, visit the SDYC website at www.sdyc.org. Those interested in joining the regatta or have questions can contact info@scyachts.com. There are limited guest slips for boats from outside San Diego as boats from as far north as Santa Barbara and San Francisco to participate in the event.