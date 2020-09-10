Finn Class Pacific Coast Championship on deck in San Diego

As many as seven races could be sailed at the two-day regatta, which takes place Sept. 12 and 13.

SAN DIEGO—There might indeed be light at the end of the Covid-19 tunnel, as The Log previews another planned regatta. San Diego Yacht Club will host the Finn Class Pacific Coast Championship at Coronado Roads, Sept. 12-13. All Finn Class sailboats are eligible for this championship; however, only 40 paid entries will be allowed to compete.

All entries must be submitted by 6 p.m., Sept. 11. Registrations filed after Sept. 2 are $60. The fee covers limited tow to racecourse, social hour (dinner or beer service, depending upon Covid-19 restrictions in place and local guidelines), and an awards ceremony.

As many as seven races may be sailed, according to the Notice of Race.

A competitor’s meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 12; it is yet to be determined whether the meeting will be held virtually or in-person. Limited towing to the racecourse will take place at 10 a.m. on both days of the race. Racing will take place on the Pacific Ocean, southeast of Zuniga Jetty.

First warning signal will be at 11:30 a.m., also on both days of the race. A beer social or dinner will be held at 6 p.m. on September 12. Awards will be presented to the regatta’s winners in the parking lot, after sailing. The presentation will be informal, according to the Notice of Race.

The champion will be awarded the Perpetual Pacific Coast Championship trophy; the trophy will remain on display at San Diego YC.

“Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers overall,” the Notice of Race stated. “Other awards, including Masters Awards, may be presented.”

Contact regatta chair Mike Morgan or regatta manager Jeff Johnson for more information. Morgan can be reached at 619-786-2397 or Mike@DorganYachts.com. Johnson’s direct line is 619-758-6310; his email is sailing@sdyc.org.

Registration is accepted online only, at www.sdyc.org/finn-pcc.

San Diego YC is hosting complementary boat storage for competitors through Sept. 16.