For the Sailor’s Gear Bag

LiCELL SB Series Fire Blanket

Besides sinking, there’s almost nothing more frightening than a fire aboard your boat. For many types of isolated boat fires, smothering is an effective suppression technique — except if a lithium-ion battery is burning. The LiCELL SB Series Fire Blanket from Sea-Fire Marine is specifically engineered to withstand extremely high temperatures for prolonged periods, as well as contain expelled debris and shrapnel commonly encountered with lithium-ion battery fires. The LiCELL SB Series Fire Blanket is incapable of igniting and has been independently tested and verified for prolonged direct flame contact and use at temperatures up to 2,552° F. Reusable, it’s ideal for refractory flame deflection and suppressing multiple lithium-ion battery fires. Foldable and easy to store, the LiCELL SB Series Fire Blanket is manufactured using a fully oxidized woven fabric with a high silica glass fiber content and includes a storage bag. Integrated handling loops make the device simple to deploy. Sea-Fire’s LiCELL SB Series Fire Blanket comes in four sizes: 6 feet by 6 feet, 9 feet by 9 feet, 12 feet by 12 feet, and 19 feet by 26 feet. www.sea-fire.com

XTRATUF Kiata Drift Sneaker

For boaters who need a sneaker that can “do it all,” the recently updated XTRATUF Kiata Drift is a high-performance shoe engineered in the ultimate testing grounds of Alaska. The Drift is made from a quick dry, breathable, unlined engineered upper with a full lace up system for a customized fit and pull loops for easy on and off. Constructed from an innovative 100% waterproof 3D-knit upper crafted from a single yarn, the Drift has a seamless fit that flows over the curves of your foot with ease. This lightweight sock-like upper combined with a high rebound cushioned midsole and perforated comfort insole provides breathability, support, and stability. The TUFgrip outsole offers next-level traction on flat hard surfaces such as boat decks, and uneven terrain like rivers or streams. The shoe is offered in full and half sizes for women in Coral Sand and Seafoam, and for men in Dark Forest and River Rock. www.xtratuf.com

ODEO SOS Flare

Marine safety equipment manufacturer, Daniamant, recently introduced their new ODEO SOS Flare to their range of electronic visual distress signals (eVDS). The ODEO SOS is certified to meet US Coast Guard requirements, which means it can be used instead of pyrotechnic flares in some countries (USA, Tasmania, Australia, and Finland). The light provides a high intensity internationally recognized SOS morse signal, ideal for sailors, maritime professionals, and outdoor enthusiasts. Utilizing powerful LED lighting technology, the ODEO offers enhanced visibility via an impressive 2500cd peak equivalent output, ensuring that distress signals are easily spotted, even in challenging conditions and low visibility environments. Its user-friendly, ergonomic design and intuitive controls make it easy to use, allowing boaters to activate the distress signal quickly and efficiently, even in high-pressure situations with cold, gloved hands. The unit is waterproof to 5 meters and has been tested at depths of 50 meters, and its lithium battery lasts up to 9 hours. www.daniamant.com