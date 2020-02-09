Four seminars remain for Newport-to-Ensenada Race

Bahia Corinthian, Long Beach, Silver Gate and Del Rey yacht clubs will host courses between Feb. 13 and March 26.

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA—The 2020 iteration of the annual Newport-to-Ensenada Race is almost here. Those planning to compete in the race from Newport Beach to Ensenada, Mexico can still attend a seminar to prepare for the competition, which runs April 24-26.

Four of the eight planned seminars for the international sailing competition are still on deck, meaning sailors still have a chance to be updated on several race-related topics. The seminars will be held on Feb. 13 at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona Del Mar, Feb. 20 at Long Beach Yacht Club in Long Beach, Feb. 27 at Silver Gate Yacht Club in San Diego, and March 26 at Del Rey Yacht Club in Marina del Rey.

All four seminars begin at 7 p.m. You must register in advance for the seminar you plan to attend.

Each seminar offers information on several race topics, such as how to solicit and organize a crew, how to prepare your boat, what forms you need to fill out to enter and leave Mexico and what you need to do to develop a race plan.

The seminars will also give attendees tips on the following: being compliant with the Notice of Race; racing strategies and tactics; navigation pointers; sail trim guidelines; onboard equipment storage; night sailing; weather forecasting; and, organizing hotels for your team.

Len Bose, Bruce Cooper and Bill Gibbs are among the instructors selected to lead the seminars.

Four seminars were already held at Newport Beach (Jan. 15), Ventura (Jan. 23), Long Beach (Jan. 31) and Dana Point (Feb. 6). The seminars are organized by Newport Ocean Sailing Association, or NOSA.

Newport-to-Ensenada kicks off on April 24, with competitors sailing from Balboa Pier in Newport Beach south to Ensenada. Festivities will end at Hotel Coral and Marina on April 26. Registration ends on April 9.

There are two other races: Newport-to-San Diego and Newport-Sprint-to-Dana Point. The Log will preview all three races in an upcoming issue.

Visit nosa.org/seminars/ for more information about the seminars, including how to register.