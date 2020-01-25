Harbor 20s to sail in final race in NHYC’s Winter Series

The race on Feb. 2 will be the fourth and final race in the series.

NEWPORT BEACH—Newport Harbor Yacht Club will host the fourth and final race in the H20 Winter Series on Feb. 2.

The race is open to all Harbor 20 boats. There will be three divisions, A, B, and C, with three boats required to come to the starting area for each scheduled race in order to constitute a division eligible for a separate start.

The scheduled first warning signal is noon on Feb. 2. The time limit for the first boat to finish will be one hour. Boats which fail to finish within ten minutes after the first boat in their class will sail the course and finishes will be scored Time Limit Expired (“TLE”) without a hearing.

Races will be conducted in the harbor north of the NHYC Main Dock. The courses for all classes will be windward-leeward type courses or any variation of a triangular or other course.

Four races shall be completed to constitute a series. Those who sailed more than 11 races will have three discarded from their boat series score, those who sailed eight to 10 races will have two discarded, those who sailed five to seven will have one discarded and those who sailed less than four will have all scores counted.

After racing on Feb. 2, overall trophies will be awarded at NHYC. The Ted Munroe Perpetual Trophy will be awarded to the overall winners of the Harbor 20 A, B, and C classes.

The first three races in the series were held Nov. 3, Dec. 8 and Jan. 5. Shana’s Secret, helmed by Philip Thompson currently ranks first in the A division, Joint Venture helmed by Brad Dwan ranks first in the B fleet and Lady Luck helmed by Michelle Kraus and Jeremy Quinton ranks first in the C fleet.

Visit nhyc.org for the online entry form and sailing instructions. Any change to the schedule of races will be made by 8 p.m. on Feb. 1.