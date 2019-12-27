High school and college fleets prepare for 2020 Rose Bowl Regatta

USC sailing team will host the prep and collegiate regatta in Long Beach, Jan 4-5, 2020.

LONG BEACH—The University of Southern California (USC) sailing team and U.S. Sailing Center (Pacific Coast Sailing Foundation) will host the 2020 Rose Bowl Regatta at Long Beach Harbor; the regatta for high school and collegiate fleets will be held at Long Beach Harbor. As many as 30 teams will compete in the college fleet (A&B divisions), while up to 90 teams would be allowed to race against each other in the high school competition (Gold, Silver and Bronze, A&B divisions in each class). All teams will be competing in a round robin format.

The schedule of events begins with a “report time” at 9 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020, followed by end of registration at 10 a.m. and a skippers’ meeting at 10:30 a.m. Racing begins at 11 a.m. on both days of racing.

A dinner and college sailing forum will be held at 5 p.m. on day one of racing.

Jan. 5, 2020 begins with a 9 a.m. report time, followed by a Pacific Coast Interscholastic Sailing Association (PCISA) meeting at 9:30 a.m. The skippers’ meeting for day two of sailing will be at 10 a.m., followed by racing at 11 a.m.

Warning signals will not be given after 3 p.m. for college teams and 3:30 p.m. for high school fleets. A trophy presentation will take place at 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2020. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place finishers in each fleet.

There were 21 colleges listed as competing in the regatta, as of Dec. 20. Those colleges were: Arizona State, Boston College, Cal Maritime, Cal Poly, College of Charleston, Cornell University, Georgetown University, Jacksonville University, Northwestern University, San Diego State University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Tufts University, U.S. Coast Guard Academy, UC Irvine, UCLA, UC Santa Barbara, UC Santa Cruz, UC San Diego, University of North Texas and University of Washington.

The long list of high school teams competing in the regatta include: Port of L.A. High, Alameda High, San Pedro High, Palos Verdes High, Redondo Union, Santa Monica High, Sage Hill School, Mission Bay High School, The Bishop’s School, Oaks Christian High, Corona del Mar High, The Bay School, Point Loma High, Mater Dei High, Santa Barbara High, Walter Payton College Prep and Newport Harbor High.

The deadline for entry passed on Dec. 13.

Questions about the regatta can be directed to Mike Segerblom at the US Sailing Center in Long Beach. He can be reached at 562-422-7939 or mikesego@ussclb.org.

Georgetown University won the 2019 Rose Bowl Regatta’s college division. Point Loma High School claimed the top two spots in the high school “gold” competition. Latin School of Chicago was the first place finisher in the high school “silver” competition; Sage Hill High finished atop the high school “bronze” competition.