Hosting Venues Have Been Coordinated for the 2023 and 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships

World Sailing has announced that the host venue of the 2023 Youth Sailing World Championships will be held at the coastal resort town of Armação dos Búzios, Brazil, and the 2024 edition is planned for Lake Garda, Italy.

“As we look ahead to the 52nd and 53rd editions of the Youth Sailing World Championships, we are extremely proud to share one of World Sailing’s most important events with two locations steeped in sailing history,” said Quanhai Li, World Sailing President. “The commitment of both organising committees, national sailing federations, and local partners to the sailors, sailing, and World Sailing’s vision for sustainability, equality, and inclusion are great foundations for truly memorable events over the next two years.”

Known for being a popular vacation destination, Búzios is located about 85 miles east of Rio de Janeiro and has 23 flirty beaches within a calm, natural horseshoe bay that offers ideal sailing conditions courtesy of annual trade winds from northeast to east and between 10-18 knots. The race village will be located at several sites in Búzios, including the scheduled community of Aretê Buzios, which will be providing on-site facilities for sailors, coaches, equipment, and visitors, and the Iate Clube Armação de Búzios (ICAB), venue of the 2009 edition.

“I am looking forward to both Youth Sailing World Championships,” said World Sailing Chief Executive Officer David Graham. “The Youth World Championships are always a highlight of the sailing calendar, and I’m delighted the youth world committee [has] selected two impressive locations. We look forward to ensuring the respective [organizing] committees deliver successful events.”

Marco Aurelio de Sá Ribeiro, President of the Brazilian Sailing Federation, will lead the Organising Committee and will incorporate support from the Brazilian Navy for leading sailors.

“I think the great legacy is to inspire young Brazilians to sail more and to continue sailing, in addition to keeping the boats in the country, doubling the size of youth sailing in Brazil,” said Aurelio de Sá Ribeiro. “Another goal is to consolidate the training [center] in Búzios as a reference location for teams from all over the world. This event opens the door to our future goal of hosting a World Sailing Championship here in Brazil.”

The 2023 Youth Sailing World Championships Notice of Race will be published in late February.

A Preview for Lake Garda 2024

Alto Lago di Garda is lined up as the 2024 Youth Sailing World Championships location.

Lake Garda is the largest lake in Italy and borders the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, and Trentino-Alto Adige. Constructed with inspiring scenery, clean waters, and constant winds – known as Peler and Ora – coming from the north in the morning and the south in the afternoon – it is an ideal venue for sailing and windsurfing.

In a new concept, it has been agreed, subject to contract, that World Sailing will work with several Italian clubs located on the lake, each with an abundance of tournament experience, including Fraglia della Vela Riva, Lega Navale Italiana Riva del Garda, Circolo Vela Arco, Circolo Surf Torbole, Circolo Vela Torbole, Fraglia Vela Malcesine.

“For me and the entire Italian Sailing Federation, it is a huge [honor] to have the chance to [organize] the Youth Sailing World Championship for the first time in Italy,” said Francesco Ettorre, President of the Italian Sailing Federation. “It represents an international recognition for the work carried out so far. For this opportunity, I wish to thank first of all, World Sailing President Quanhai Li; Minister for Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi; the Italian National Olympic Committee and President Giovanni Malagò; and the Sport e Salute’s President Vito Cozzoli. I also want to thank all the clubs who make up the Organising Committee because it is only thanks to them that it is possible to succeed in bringing such high-value events to Italy.”