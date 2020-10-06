Jack Brown Trophy up for grabs at Championship of Champions

Balboa Yacht Club hosts the regatta in Newport Beach on Oct. 8 and 9.

NEWPORT BEACH—Balboa Yacht Club will host this year’s Championship of Champions regatta, meaning 20 sailing teams will compete for the Jack Brown Trophy. Sailing teams will compete in a one-design race; teams will be competing aboard provided Harbor 20s, sailing as a two-person crew (optimum weight, 325 to 400 pounds).

A mystery team was selected to compete against the 19 other sailing teams. This year’s mystery team has already been announced: Sally and Stan Honey.

The championship pits sailors against each other in a different class each year. Only one crew member and one person at the helm is allowed on each boat. Sailing will take place in a round robin format.

Several Olympians, Rolex Yachtsman and Yachtswoman of the Year and other sailing luminaries have competed in previous Championship of Champions regatta. Those distinguished sailors were Cory Sertl (2019), Megan Ploch (2018), Steve Benjamin (2017), Paul-Jon Patin (2016), Brad Funk (2015), Greg Fisher (2014), Betsy Alison (2013), Bora Gulari (2012), Bruce Kirby (2010), Paul Cayard (2009) and Sally Barkow (2006).

All competitors must wear a mask or buff while sailing and while on the docks.

The Championship of Champions was inaugurated in 1976. Each year the regatta features 19 competitors, each of whom are national, North American or world champions in various classes. The regatta is held in honor of Jack Brown, a judge, regatta organizer and member of several US Sailing committees.