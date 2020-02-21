Jeffrey Adam Memorial Regatta scholarship dinner to be held March 7

Dana Point Yacht Club will host scholarship dinner for free, two months ahead of May 9 regatta.

DANA POINT—Dana Point Yacht Club is hosting the 9th annual Jeffrey Adam Memorial Regatta Scholarship Dinner on March 7. The free dinner event will help raise money and fund scholarships in Jeffrey Adam’s name. Reservations are required for the dinner; online registration for the dinner is available at dphyf.org/eventsJAMR.htm.

The dinner and regatta were named after Adam, who died at the young age of 22. He suffered from what Dana Point YC staff described as “a rare but virulent strain of bacterial meningitis.”

Sea Scout and sailor Liz Fletcher started the Jeffrey Adam Memorial Regatta in honor of Adam. Fletcher learned sailing from Adam before his death.

Proceeds from the Jeffrey Adam Memorial Regatta have been used to fund purchases of boats and sails for local high schools. Sailors also earned scholarships from the regatta.

Dana Point YC will hold this year’s regatta on May 9. The regatta is organized in partnership with the Dana Point Harbor Youth Foundation.

The youth foundation website dedicated to the dinner and regatta described Adam as “an intelligent, fun-loving and loyal friend, an impressive high-jumper in high school and college, and a great junior sailor.”

Dana Point YC would regularly hold a junior regatta during the Festival of Whales event at Dana Point Harbor. Winners of the regatta would have his or her name added to a perpetual trophy. Adam had won this junior regatta several times. The regatta was later named after Adam. Fletcher, meanwhile, worked to establish an annual event benefitting youth sailing, in Adam’s honor. Jeffrey Adam Memorial Regatta and Dana Point Harbor Youth Foundation have since partnered together to bring new youth sailing programs to Dana Point.

The dinner will be held at Dana Point YC, 24399 Dana Drive in Dana Point, beginning at 5 p.m. on March 7.