Ken Hoover Memorial Youth Regatta, Held in King Harbor

REDONDO一 The King Harbor Yacht Club hosted the Ken Hoover Memorial Youth Regatta on May 1 and 2.

The regatta was a part of the regional ‘Optimist’ youth sailing regattas which traditionally make stops in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Marina Del Rey, Cabrillo Beach, Morro Bay, and King Harbor.

This regatta was marked as the first regional youth regatta of the season. There were 46 young sailors between 8 and 15-years-old out in the local waters.

Sailors were in Optimists, 8-foot single-sail race boats sailed by one person. The optimists are considered the largest one design competition fleets in the world, according to a May 4 press release from King Harbor Yacht Club.

The Champion Fleet, which participates in the International Optimist competition, sailed in the open ocean while rookie sailors in the Green Fleet stayed on a course inside the breakwater.

Carly Kieding from Santa Barbara Yacht Club took first place in the Championship fleet with 11 points, Kanoa Lee also from Santa Barbara Yacht Club, came in second place with 17 points, and Alexander Beggs from King Harbor Yacht Club took third with 20 points.

The Green Fleet wasn’t scored for points. To see the full results of the regatta, visit the regatta network website at www.regattanetwork.com/event/22185#_newsroom+results.