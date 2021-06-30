LA-Headquartered Kilroy Realty Announces Sponsorship Extension for US Sailing Team

Kilroy Realty has sponsored the United States Sailing Team for the past four years funding technological advancements, fitness training, coaching, research and development, as well as campaign costs such as specialized support personnel and high-performance equipment upgrades.

LOS ANGELES—Kilroy Realty, a Los Angeles-headquartered real estate investment firm, and the United States Sailing Team have announced an extended primary sponsorship. The commitment will build upon the last four years of partnership between them and the values shared by both organizations to build a better world and advance a shared vision to amplify positive community impact while supporting the US Sailing Team in its pursuit of excellence on the international stage.

The comparison of real estate and competitive sailing is no coincidence for Kilroy Realty, whose Chairman and CEO, John Kilroy, is himself a world-class sailor and multiple world champion.

“Sailing has been part of Kilroy’s culture from the very beginning, and it’s served us well,” said Kilroy in a press release. “Like our athletes, we operate in highly dynamic environments, and to this day, nature instructs, inspires and infuses the core values we hold dear. By supporting the exceptional athletes on the US Sailing Team, who routinely remind us of what it takes to win, we honor this vibrant community known for producing future business leaders.”

Looking ahead at a continued partnership, Kilroy is working to develop community-oriented campaigns that support US Sailing’s vision of building a better world through sport.

“If you want to win at the highest level, you can’t cut any corners and you need to build broad community support,” said Paul Cayard, executive director of U.S. Olympic Sailing, in a press release. “John Kilroy understands both requirements, and his record on and off the water shows this clearly. John and his team at Kilroy Realty are not only providing substantial services directly to our athletes but are providing a new model for how individuals and brands can help US Sailing rebuild our domestic training platform. Kilroy’s performance philosophy will be key to the resurgence of our national team.”

As the Olympic Games head straight for Kilroy’s Los Angeles backyard in 2028, the developer aims to create regional opportunities for public-engagement and education in collaboration with US Sailing and its professional athletes, according to a press release from US Sailing.

US Sailing said more information on these community-based programs will be released following this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.