LAYC hosts 2020 Mercury Class Pacific Coast Championship

Sailors will compete for Don Lee Perpetual Trophy, Oct. 3-4.

LOS ANGELES—The Don Lee Perpetual Trophy is up for grabs, as Los Angeles Yacht Club will host the 2020 Mercury Class Pacific Coast Championship, Oct. 3-4, in San Pedro. Skippers of Mercury Class boats are eligible to enter this regatta.

Seven races will be held during the two-day regatta, with the overall winner being awarded the Don Lee Perpetual Trophy. The number of take home trophies will be determined by the number of entries.

Sailors are asked to arrive at Los Angeles YC on by or before Oct. 1; all contestants will also be able to do rigging and tuning on this day.

Four races are planned for Oct. 3, with the first warning taking place at 11:55 a.m. Three races are planned for Oct. 4; first warning is at 11:55 a.m. on the second day of racing, as well.

“There will be no throw out, and three races must be completed to constitute a series,” according to the Notice of Race.

There will be no trophy presentation due to the Covid-19 pandemic; the regatta will also be held without a competitor’s briefing.

All racing will take place inside the breakwater in San Pedro.

Complimentary berthing and long dock use for overnight moorage will be made available to competitors, according to the Notice of Race. The berthing and long dock will be at Cabrillo Way Dry Boat Storage.

Overnight accommodations, for those who will be staying the night in San Pedro, are available at DoubleTree by Hilton, 2800 Via Cabrillo Marina in San Pedro. The hotel is adjacent to the Los Angeles YC clubhouse. Reservations can be made online or by calling 310-514-3344.

The deadline to enter is Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. All entries must be submitted through Regatta Network. Competitors must also pay the $75 entry fee, if registering before Sept. 25. The entry fee jumps to $90 for anyone registering on or after Sept. 25.

Visit regattanetwork.com for online payment and registration. Sailing Instructions will be available to competitors by Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.

Los Angeles YC will host a trophy presentation and party at a later date, according to the Notice of Race; the date, time and location is yet to be determined.

Contact the race committee chair, Ken Corry, at 714-357-1079 or racing@layc.org if you have any questions or need additional information.