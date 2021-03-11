Long Beach Harbor High Points Series Starts on March 20

LONG BEACH一Long Beach Harbor will hold the Long Beach Harbor High Points Series starting on March 20.

The eight-race series hosted by four different clubs will run periodically from March through September. The first race dubbed April Fools will be hosted by Shoreline Yacht Club.

The races will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing 2021-2024, released earlier this year, sailing instructions from the host club, and the Notice of Race.

It should be noted Performance Handicap Sailing Fleet local area C “RLC” course handicaps will be in use.

Races are open to; All members of the Southern California Yachting Association; Members of recognized yacht clubs and sailing clubs; And members of any one-design fleet with an established class.

Classes for the series will be established based on the entries for the March 20 race. There will be two PHRF classes, A and B, one Adjusted Handicap Non-spin class, and one-design classes will be added as needed.

If a yacht wants to enter the Adjusted Handicap Non-spin class they will need to fill out the “Adjusted Handicap Non-spin Class” worksheet and the entry form found on the hosting club’s website. Corinthian ratings will be considered non-spin only for this regatta.

The warning for PHRF A will sound at 11:55 a.m., the race will start for PHRF A at 12 p.m., which is the five-minute warning for class B and non-spin, and one-design class(es) will follow after. The race will be called at 4:30 p.m.

Trophies will be passed out for each race at the host club following that day’s race. Boats aiming for series trophies have to race a minimum of four races to qualify and those trophies will be awarded after the final race.

Entering the entire series is highly encouraged but boats can enter races individually. Mailed entries can be sent directly to the host clubs and must be in by 6 p.m. the Thursday before the race. Late entries will be accepted directly to the host club and have to be in by 9 a.m. the day of the race. The entry fee will be $15 per race. For more entry details see the host club’s website. The full list of races and hosting clubs is available below.