Long Beach YC gives general manager a drive-by send off

Bret Coad has ended his six-year run as Long Beach Yacht Club’s general manager. He’s moving to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he will assume his new role as general manager of Minnehaha Country Club. Coad was given a drive-by farewell at Long Beach YC on Aug. 27. The farewell included a brief presentation and a drive-by parade. A post on Long Beach YC’s Facebook page called Coad’s departure as “bittersweet.” “We wish him safe travels and the best of luck in his new opportunity in the Midwest. #lbycproud,” the Facebook post stated. Long Beach YC announced Steve Hockett as the club’s interim general manager.

