Los Angeles Yacht Club to Host Breakout Series

Races will be held on April 10, May 7, and June 19.

SAN PEDRO— Los Angeles Yacht Club will kick-off its 2021 Breakout Regatta Series on April 10. There will be three races in the series, race two will be held May 7, and race three on June 19.

This series is open to yachts possessing a current Southern California PHRF handicap, with a maximum allowable PHRF rating of 72. The Area “C” Random Leg Rating will apply. According to the Notice of Race, it is intended to start four classes; Class A, PHRF -30 or faster, and Class B, between PHRF -30 and 72, Class C, double-handed, and Class D, single-handed. Classes C and D will have a rating higher than 115, and a length of 27-feet or longer.

The entry fee for the entire three-race series is $150. Registration must be complete by 6 p.m. on April 8 and all entries must be accompanied by a current PHRF certificate. Late entries will only be accepted with the approval of the race committee chairman. Registration can be completed at layc.org or through Regatta Network. Participants are asked to upload a current PHRF certificate when registering or email the certificate to kpcnut@aol.com.

This series will be governed by the “rules” as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing for 2021-2024.

The Notice of Race said the event is being held and organized in compliance with all the current state and local requirements, policies, restrictions, and procedures related to COVID-19. According to the Notice of Race, unless there is a substantial improvement in the health procedure guidelines, registration will only be offered online at layc.org; There will be no gathering at the clubhouse before or after racing; Trophies will be handled separately after the event; Protests will be handled either outside with the participants adhering to social distancing protocols or online as a zoom meeting; Unless the entire crew of a boat has already had the COIVD-19 vaccination, the crew must wear face-covering or masks and attempt to follow other re-mediating procedures while onboard; And the person in charge of each boat is responsible for providing the race committee with contact information for each crew member to enable individuals to be traced for any reason during or after the event.

The time and place for trophy presentations will be decided at a later date. For more information on the 2021 Breakout Series, visit layc.org.