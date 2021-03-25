N2E 2021 to Commemorate 200th Anniversary of the Mexican Navy

The 73rd running of the annual Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race, which begins April 23, will include celebratory events for the Mexican Navy’s 200th anniversary.

NEWPORT BEACH—Extra special events have been planned as part of the 73rd running of the annual Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race as the race will join the Mexican Navy in celebrating its 200th Anniversary.

As part of the organization’s plan to integrate nautical events in celebration of the 200-year history, Admiral Hilario Duran Tiburcio, of the Second Naval District, has authorized and will host special recognition and celebratory events at the Hotel Coral and Marina, and at the Port of Ensenada in conjunction with the running of N2E.

Sailors will be greeted by Naval ships at the Coronado Islands, while cutters and patrol boats will remain on the course and in the harbor for most of the race weekend. Club Nautica Baja is also organizing a Sunday race around the bay that N2E sailors will be invited to join.

The Mexican Navy, Armada de México, is one of the two independent armed forces of Mexico under the Secretaría de Marina. The commander of the Navy is both a cabinet minister and a career naval officer.

“We are honored to be part of their celebrations,” said Staff Commodore Tom Kennedy in a Feb. 25 statement.

Despite ongoing uncertainties related to COVID-19 restrictions, the Newport Ocean Sailing Association has announced with certainty all three courses, Newport to Ensenada; Newport to San Diego; And Newport to Dana Point will start off the Balboa Pier on April 23. If for any reason Mexico becomes off-limits, the Ensenada entries will be switched to the San Diego course.

Admiral Tiburcio has offers to expedite landing procedures and help racers with COVID precautions. Health Department nurses will be on-station at the marinas and at the customs landing to assist with the timely and safe processing of incoming racers, according to a press release.

“In the City of Ensenada and throughout Mexico, Covid is taken seriously with measures in place to mitigate the spread,” said Kennedy in the statement.

Sailors will be able to use the new U.S. Customs App when returning after the race for easier entry.

Notice of Races are posted and registration is open for all three courses. For more information and course, options visit nosa.org/.