Newport Harbor Yacht Club will Host the W.D. Schock Memorial for all Harbor 20 Classes on Feb. 27.

The race will be open for all Harbor 20 boat skippers in good standing with their yacht club and their class association.

NEWPORT― Newport Harbor Yacht Club will be hosting the WD Schock Memorial Regatta on Feb. 27 and 28. The race will be in the harbor north of the main dock and will be open for all Harbor 20 boats, first warning will be at 1 p.m. The regatta will follow the Racing Rules of Sailing, with a special rule: RRS 44.1 and 44.2 have been changed so that one turn, including one tack and one gybe, will be required. For racers to be eligible, skippers must be in good standing with their yacht club and their class association. The Harbor Fleet will sail in three divisions, A, B, and C. Eligible boats may register at the NHYC website, entries before Feb. 17 are $20, and entries after Feb. 17 will be $40.

The regatta is a memorial race in memory of William (Bill) Schock, founder of W.D. Schock Boat Building and Repair, founded in 1946. Schock was one of the first designers to use fiberglass on the west coast for lower cost and lighter-weight construction. Schock passed away in 1991. The race is held in his memory and in celebration of the company that is still running under the President of Schock, John O’Donnell. The race was brought back last year at NHYC, after being replaced in 2019 by the H20 National Class Championship. Winners from last year were, for class A, Dart manned by Bill Menninger and Bob Mcdonald from Newport Harbor Yacht Club; class B, Whim with John Drayton; and class C, A Salt, and Battery manned by Cole Pomeroy and Vivian Bonsager. For more information and to register for the race, see nhcy.org.