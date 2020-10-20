Newport Harbor YC pushes ahead with 2020 Barney Lehman Championship

Regatta is open to all Lehman 12 boats and will be held Oct. 24-25; perpetual trophy to be awarded to first boat in “A” division.

NEWPORT BEACH—Covid-19 forced many regattas to be canceled, but a few racing events have been taking place in recent weeks. One racing event on deck is the 2020 Barney Lehman Championship, which is being hosted and organized by Newport Harbor Yacht Club.

The championship will be held at Newport Beach Bay, Oct. 24 and 25.

This regatta is open to anyone who has a Lehman 12 boat. Each boat will be allowed to sail singlehanded. Each boat, and its crew, must meet class-mandated weight requirements. Entry forms must be submitted online, via the Newport Harbor YC website (www.nhyc.org). The entry fee is $10 and must be paid by the competitors’ meeting.

Regatta staff will make several required measurements: the main sail; crew weight; and, boat weight, according to the Notice of Race.

“Boats may be subject to inspection by the class-designated inspector(s) for compliance with class rules at any time during the regatta,” the Notice of Race continued.

Measurements will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Oct. 24, followed by the first warning at 1 p.m. No warnings will be given after 4:30 p.m. on the first day of racing.

The first warning on Oct. 25 will also be at 1 p.m.; the last warning will be at 4:30 p.m. A trophy presentation will take place right after racing.

“Racing will be in the harbor north of the Main Dock of Newport Harbor Yacht Club,” according to the Notice of Race. “When five or fewer races are completed, a boat’s series score will be the total of her race scores. A boat’s series score will be the total of her race scores.”

The first-place boat in the “A” division will earn the Barney Lehman Perpetual Trophy.

Competitors were informed, through the Notice of Race, they agree not to sue Newport Harbor YC for any possible exposure to Covid-19, as a result of competing in the 2020 Barney Lehman Championship.

Anyone with questions about the regatta should reach out to Michael Ramming. He can be reached at 949-535-7450 or mmramming@gmail.com.