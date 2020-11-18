Newport-to-Ensenada will be held in 2021

Covid-19 forced cancellation of 2020 race, but the 73rd edition of the yacht race will kick off on April 23, 2021.

NEWPORT BEACH—The Newport Ocean Sailing Association (NOSA) announced next year’s Newport-to-Ensenada International Yacht Race will return. Racing will begin on April 23, 2021.

NOSA canceled the 2020 version of the event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organizers said the 2021 version of the race, which will be in its 73rd iteration, will take place.

Next year’s race, as of right now, will include all three courses: Newport Beach to Ensenada, Newport Beach to San Diego, and Newport Beach to Dana Point.

The cross-border yacht race is commonly referred to as N2E.

Contingencies are being considered for alternate courses, parties and celebrations, should things change between now and April 2021.

“If for any reason Mexico becomes off-limits, we will switch Ensenada entries to the San Diego course,” Commodore William Gibbs said. “In consideration of this possibility, we have upgraded the N2SD course from a 60nm drag race into a challenging 100nm race into Mexican waters leaving the Coronado Islands to port. But there will be a race.”

Racing will begin at Newport Beach’s Balboa Pier on April 23, 2021. A Notice of Race should be available on the NOSA website. Registration is open. Those who register early will receive a 2020 early bird gift: a collector hat. Early bird registration ends on Dec. 15.

An official statement from NOSA about the 2021 race announcement said protocols will be followed to ensure the safety of all competitors.

“Sailboat racing is showing great signs of life with many offshore and closed course races getting back on the calendar, with Covid guidelines followed for the safety of everyone,” NOSA staff said in a released statement. “The safety and the well-being of participating sailors and volunteers is a priority for NOSA so all activities will follow concurrent health guidelines.”

Gibbs added the success of Newport-to-Ensenada is contingent upon having as many registrations as possible.

“N2E racers, while being safety conscious as always, deserve to have a good time on their boats again,” Gibbs said. “There are traditions and institutions, such as the Newport to Ensenada International Yacht Race, that will persevere in the face of adversity.”