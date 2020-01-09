Novice sailors invited to Rookie Regatta

Dana Point and Dana West yacht club jointly host race for new skippers on Jan. 18.

DANA POINT—Sailors seeking to compete in his or her first-ever regatta are invited to race in the 2020 Rookie Regatta, which takes place on Jan. 18 and is jointly hosted by Dana Point Yacht Club and Dana West Yacht Club.

“This regatta is intended for sailors who have never raced and would like to give it a try in a less intense environment than a typical yacht club regatta,” the Notice of Race stated.

The regatta begins with a 90-minute seminar at Dana Point YC’s Horizon Bar; the seminar, which begins at 8:30 a.m., will outline racing rules and the procedures of starting and finishing a race.

Those competing in the Rookie Regatta are asked to bring his or her own copies of the Notice of Race, Sailing Instructions, Random Leg Course Chart and Buoy Course Chart. The regatta will be governed by the Racing Rules of Sailing, PHRF of Southern California Class Rules, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Safety Equipment Requirements for Nearshore Racing.

“The regatta is open to all boats whose owners are members of an SCYA member yacht club or an organization affiliated with US Sailing, and skippered by a sailor who has not previously won a trophy in any regatta sponsored by an SCYA member yacht club,” the Notice of Race stated. “Non-spinnaker racing only will be provided, in a single class designated ‘A.’ All entrants will be assigned to that class.”

All entry forms must be completed on the Regatta Network website (www.regattanetwork.com), with the fee to be paid to Dana Point Yacht Club. The entry fee of $5 must be paid by 6 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The regatta will feature two practice starts and one complete race. The first warning for first practice start will be at 11:55 a.m. Racing begins as soon as possible after the second practice start; there will be no practice finishes.

Racing will occur on a course described in the Sailing Instructions. Races, according to the Notice of Race, will be scored “Time on Distance.”

Trophies will be presented after the race. Races with one to three boats will only have a first-place trophy award; races with four to five boats will have first- and second-place trophies; and, races with more than five boats competing will have first-, second- and third-place trophies awarded.

Contact race chairs David Veeneman (Dana Point YC) and Rod Woods (Dana West YC) at race@dpyc.org and race@dwyc.org.