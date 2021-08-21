Olympics Update

The Olympic games kicked off on July 23 with sailing events starting on July 25 and running through Aug. 6 in the waters off of Japan. Unfortunately, the United States did not walk away with any medals for this round of the Olympics but here are the results for each sailing event provided by the official Olympics website at https://olympics.com/en/.

Women’s Windsurfer- RS:X Race 13

Gold Medal: China, Yunxiu Lu

Silver Medal: France, Charline Picon

Bronze Medal: Great Britain, Emma Wilson

Men’s Windsurfer- RS:X Race 13

Gold Medal: Netherlands, Kiran Badloe

Silver Medal: France, Thomas Goyard

Bronze Medal: China, Kun Bi

Men’s One Person Dinghy, Laser

Gold Medal: Australia, Matt Wearn

Silver Medal: Croatia, Tonica Stipanovic

Bronze Medal: Norway, Hermann Tomasgaard

Women’s One Person Dinghy, Laser Radial

Gold Medal: Denmark, Anne-Marie Rindom

Silver Medal: Sweden, Josefin Olsson

Bronze Medal: Netherlands, Marit Boumeester

Women’s Skiff – 49er FX

Gold Medal: Brazil, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze

Silver Medal: Germany, Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke

Bronze Medal: Netherlands, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz

Men’s Skiff- 49er

Gold Medal: Great Britain, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell

Silver Medal: New Zealand, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke

Bronze Medal: Germany, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight)-Finn

Gold Medal: Great Britain, Scott Giles

Silver Medal: Hungary, Zsomber Berecz

Bronze Medal: Spain, Joan Cardona Mendez

Mixed Multihull-Nacra 17 Foiling

Gold Medal: Italy, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti

Silver Medal: Great Britain, John Gimson and Anna Burnet

Bronze Medal: Germany, Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer

The 2024 Olympics are scheduled to take place in Paris, France.