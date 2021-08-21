Olympics Update
The Olympic games kicked off on July 23 with sailing events starting on July 25 and running through Aug. 6 in the waters off of Japan. Unfortunately, the United States did not walk away with any medals for this round of the Olympics but here are the results for each sailing event provided by the official Olympics website at https://olympics.com/en/.
Women’s Windsurfer- RS:X Race 13
Gold Medal: China, Yunxiu Lu
Silver Medal: France, Charline Picon
Bronze Medal: Great Britain, Emma Wilson
Men’s Windsurfer- RS:X Race 13
Gold Medal: Netherlands, Kiran Badloe
Silver Medal: France, Thomas Goyard
Bronze Medal: China, Kun Bi
Men’s One Person Dinghy, Laser
Gold Medal: Australia, Matt Wearn
Silver Medal: Croatia, Tonica Stipanovic
Bronze Medal: Norway, Hermann Tomasgaard
Women’s One Person Dinghy, Laser Radial
Gold Medal: Denmark, Anne-Marie Rindom
Silver Medal: Sweden, Josefin Olsson
Bronze Medal: Netherlands, Marit Boumeester
Women’s Skiff – 49er FX
Gold Medal: Brazil, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze
Silver Medal: Germany, Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke
Bronze Medal: Netherlands, Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz
Men’s Skiff- 49er
Gold Medal: Great Britain, Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell
Silver Medal: New Zealand, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke
Bronze Medal: Germany, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel
Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight)-Finn
Gold Medal: Great Britain, Scott Giles
Silver Medal: Hungary, Zsomber Berecz
Bronze Medal: Spain, Joan Cardona Mendez
Mixed Multihull-Nacra 17 Foiling
Gold Medal: Italy, Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti
Silver Medal: Great Britain, John Gimson and Anna Burnet
Bronze Medal: Germany, Paul Kohlhoff and Alica Stuhlemmer
The 2024 Olympics are scheduled to take place in Paris, France.