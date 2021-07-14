Oman will Host 50th Youth Sailing World Championships in 2021

OMAN一 World Sailing announced the 50th edition of the Youth Sailing World Championships, presented by Hempel, will be held at Mussanah Sports City in Oman Dec. 11-18.

Mussanah Sports City has hosted several Olympic class sailing events, most recently a qualification event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the 2021 Mussanah Open Championship in April of this year.

Oman was one of two bids received by World Sailing, the other was from Vallette, Malta.

The spot was finalized by the Board of Directors after a selection by a Youth Worlds Evaluation Panel between Oman and Valletta, Malata.

The last Youth Sailing World Championship was held in Gdynia, Poland in 2019.