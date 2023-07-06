On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees, and awards.

2023 Trans-Tahoe Regatta (July 14-15)

LAKE TAHOE— Tahoe Yacht Club will host the 2023 Trans-Tahoe regatta from July 14-15. This race will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to keelboats and multihulls with an LOA of 18 feet or greater. A minimum of three multihulls is required to qualify as a division. The racing venue will be on the waters of Lake Tahoe, with the starting and finishing lines near Tahoe City. The fee to patriciate is $100. Boats berthed overnight at Tahoe City Marina must obtain/sign a mooring agreement with the marina. Email Andrew Casci, General Manager of the TYC gm@tahoeyc.com, to make arrangements. Boats coming to Lake Tahoe from elsewhere now require hot water wash and inspection for shellfish on their bottoms and in bilges. Several places near the Lake provide this service at a modest fee. Prizes will be awarded based on entries. For more information and the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/26659/NOR.pdf.

Crew of 2 Around Catalina Yacht Race (July 15-16)

NEWPORT BEACH— South Shore Yacht Club will host the Crew. Of 2 Around Catalina Yacht Race from July 14-15. This race will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. All boats shall have a minimum Length Overall (LOA) of 18 feet. All boats racing around the island shall have a current, valid PHRF Rating issued by the fleet handicapping authority of the classes in which they are competing. A PHRF Rating is required for both courses. Handicapping will use PHRF Base Random Leg Course (RLC) rating without area adjustments for scoring. A completed entry form and entry fee must be received by SSYC no later than 5 p.m. on July 13, using Regatta Network, except as permitted at the sole discretion of the Race Chair.

There will be TWO courses to choose from:

Around Catalina Island, PHRF, and ORCA, racers will start off the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach, CA, and sail around Catalina Island, leaving Catalina Island to port and returning to the Balboa Pier. For scoring purposes, the handicap distance is 90 nautical miles. Around Ship Rock, racers will start off the Balboa Pier in Newport, CA, and sail around Ship Rock, just north of Isthmus Harbor, Catalina, leaving Ship Rock to port and returning to the Balboa Pier. For scoring purposes, the handicap distance is 63 nautical miles.

Both skippers will receive “Take Home” trophies. A 2-boat class will be awarded one trophy. A class of 3-5 boats will receive first and second-place trophies. A class of 6 or more boats will receive first, second, and third-place trophies. There are 8 Perpetual Trophies to be awarded. Trophies will be presented the following Sunday night, July 23, at the SSYC/NBYC clubhouse, 1099 Bayside Drive (entrance to the Balboa Island Bridge), Islander Room, Lower Level, Newport Beach. Trophies are scheduled to be awarded at 5 p.m. For more information and the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/26489/2023Crewof2NoticeofRace.pdf.