On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees, and awards.

Day Sailer Fleet 128 Invitational Regatta (Aug. 25-27)

MORRO BAY—The Morro Bay Yacht Club is inviting all Day Sailer Fleets, Independent members, and non-affiliated DS Owners to participate in the 2023 Day Sailer Fleet Invitational at Morro Bay Yacht Club in Morro Bay, California. Fleet 128 is hosting this regatta under the sanction of the Morro Bay Yacht Club. The Racing Rules of Sailing will govern the regatta. Registration fee is $75 and includes light breakfast each morning, Saturday evening dinner, and Awards ceremony light fare Sunday afternoon. Registration is via Regatta Network at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/26893. This regatta is open to Day Sailer class yachts. Yachts may be inspected during or after the competition. A total of Eight (8) races are scheduled for five (3) on Saturday and three (3) on Sunday, although the number of races is at the discretion of the Regatta PRO. Awards will be provided to the top three finishers in each Fleet. Other prizes may be provided at the discretion of the Race Committee. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://docs.google.com/document/d/1LlBut1jf7uLkxVbtiULmy9aK59hN6oljM7GDELAoynI/edit.

Harbor Pursuit Race (Aug. 26)

LONG BEACH— The Seal Beach Yacht Club will host the Harbor Pursuit Race on Aug. 26. The current Racing Rules of Sailing will govern this regatta, the rules of the classes sailing, the Sailing Instructions, and the official Notice of Race. This regatta is open to SCYA-recognized Yacht Clubs and Sailing Associations members. The entry fee is $20 if submitted by Aug. 24 and $30 if submitted after Aug. 24. Shall be posted no later than 6 p.m. on Aug. 25. For the entry form and the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/26807/2022HarborPursuitRaceNOR.pdf.

Outlook Trophy (Aug.27)

MARINA DEL REY— The South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club will host the Outlook Trophy race. This is more than a 13-mile pursuit race; each boat will be assigned a start time minutes after the slowest-rated boat starts. The assigned start time is calculated by the Race Chair and is based on the boats’ random leg PHRF ratings or, in limited cases, Portsmouth Rating (D-PN) converted to a PHRF rating by the race committee. The Racing Rules of Sailing will govern this series. The race is open to all boats with a PHRF rating of 263 or less or a D-PN =less than 104. Boats must conform to class rules, including minimum and maximum crew weights and number of crew. The entry fee is $20 and must be made online through www.regattanetwork.com by 9 a.m. on race day. There will be no skippers’ meeting. Trophies will be awarded at SCCYC after the race for each class. For the complete notice of race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/26389/OutlookNOR2.pdf.