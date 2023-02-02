On The Horizon

SBYC Sweetheart’s Race (Feb. 11)

On Feb. 11, the Santa Barbara Yacht Club will host the Sweetheart’s Race. This event will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS), applicable regulations for One Design and PHRF classes, and the US Safety Equipment Requirements “Near Shore.” This regatta is open to all members of the Santa Barbara Yacht Club (SBYC). In addition, members of other clubs belonging to US Sailing may race as guests of Santa Barbara Yacht Club. Eligible boats may enter by submitting a completed race entry form to the Santa Barbara Yacht Club no later than 11 a.m. on the day of the race. Race entry forms are available online at https://sbyc.org/racing. The first warning signal will go off at 12 p.m. An award ceremony with hors d’oeuvres will be presented at the SBYC after the race, where prizes will be awarded to the top finishers in the double-handed and short-handed divisions. For more information, visit https://www.sbyc.org/documents/10184/282828/2023_02_11_Sweetheart+SI.pdf.

2023 Around Catalina Race 1 & 2 (Feb. 11 & Oct. 7)

The 2023 Around Catalina Races 1 & 2 will both be hosted by Los Angeles Yacht Club. This series will be governed by the “rules” as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing for 2021-2024 (RRS) and the US Safety Equipment Requirements (USSER), US Nearshore Race level effective since Jan. 1, 2018, except as modified by this notice of race and sailing instructions. A minimum of three entries will be required to establish a class. Entry fees shall be $75 for each race, and a current PHRF certificate must accompany all entries. Entries must be received by 6 p.m. on Feb. 9 and Oct. 5. Late entries will only be accepted with the approval of the Race Committee Chairman. Late entries will not be considered without a current PHRF certificate, completed necessary entry forms, and entry fees. Entries may be made by completing an LAYC Race Entry form available at www.LAYC.org or through Regatta Network. The Race Course will be to leave Catalina Island to port. For more information, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/25685/AroundCatalina12NOR2023.pdf.