On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees, and awards.

Drumstick Race (Nov. 20)

MARINA DEL REY— The Del Rey Yacht Club will host the Drumstick Race on Nov. 20. This event is governed by the rules as defined in the Racing Rules of Sailing. This race is open to all Del Rey Yacht Club skippers and boats with a functional VHF radio. All skippers and helmspersons must be members of DRYC. Entries will be accepted via DRYC’s Regatta Network page at www.dryc.org/RACING before 6 p.m. on Nov. 19— there is no entry fee. The race venue is Santa Monica Bay, the Marina del Rey Entrance, and the Main Channels. Each Class will be given one of several possible courses and the applicable course number, designated by a pennant, hoisted on the race committee boat with the class flag during the starting sequence. A boat failing to finish by 4:30 p.m. will be scored “did not finish” (DNF). Prizes will be awarded at DRYC as soon as possible after the end of racing during post-race festivities. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/27194#_docs.

CHOC Regatta (Dec. 2-3)

CORONA DEL MAR— From Dec. 2-3, the Balboa Yacht Club will host the annual CHOC Regatta. The regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. This event is open to members in good standing of clubs or organizations affiliated with the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA) or any national authority associated with the sport of sailboat racing. The CHOC Inside Classes entry fee is $25, and the CHOC Outside Classes entry fee is $50. Competitors may enter online at www.balboayachtclub.com, in the “On the Water” section, or by submitting a completed Entry Form and the Entry Fee at the Balboa Yacht Club (BYC) Sailing Office. CHOC awards, including one for the boat that generates the greatest dollar contribution to CHOC, will be awarded after each day of racing at the CHOC Regatta. For the complete notice of race, please visit https://shorturl.at/mxyHT.