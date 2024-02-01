On the Horizon

2024 Around Catalina Race (Feb. 10)

LOS ANGELES— The Los Angeles Yacht Club will host the 2024 Around Catalina Race on Feb. 10. This event is being held in compliance with all the current requirements, policies, restrictions, and procedures promulgated by Federal, California State, and local government entities that may apply during the Covid-19 Pandemic. Furthermore, LAYC staff, competitors, and the race committee shall carefully follow this guidance. This series will be governed by the “rules” as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS) and the US Safety Equipment Requirements (USSER), US Nearshore Race level, effective Jan. 1. This race is open to yachts possessing a current Southern California Area “C” Random Leg Rating PHRF handicap. A minimum of three entries will be required to establish a class. The start will be in the vicinity of the Point Fermin buoy outside Los Angeles harbor. The Race Course will be to leave Catalina Island to port. The finish line for all boats is between FL G and FL R at Angel’s Gate. Upon finishing, all competitors shall email a picture of the GPS image of their finish time to the PRO, David Collins, at davidcollins@mindspring.com or text (310) 310 4914. The entry fee is $75; a current PHRF certificate must accompany all entries. Entries must be received by 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. Late entries will only be accepted with the approval of the Race Committee Chairman. Late entries will not be considered without a current PHRF certificate, completed necessary entry forms, and entry fees. Entries may be made by completing an LAYC Race Entry form available at www.LAYC.org or through Regatta Network. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://shorturl.at/itBFP.

SCYA Midwinter Regatta 2024 (Feb. 17-18)

MARINA DEL REY— The Cabrillo Beach Yacht Club will host the 2024 SCYA Midwinter Regatta on Feb. 17-18. The Racing Rules of Sailing will govern the regatta. This regatta is open to all OD boat members of SCYA or USSA-recognized yacht clubs and must be members in good standing of their Class Association. Three or more races on Saturday and two or more races on Sunday are planned, weather and time permitting. One race completed as a minimum shall constitute the series. All races count toward the final score; there are no throw-out races. The racing area will be inside the San Pedro upper breakwater, approximately 0.7 nautical mile SE of Cabrillo Marina. A sailor’s meeting will be held on Feb. 17 at the CBYC Dry Storage yard at 1000 hours. Sailing instructions, plus any posted supplements, will be available online at the Regatta Network website listed below by 6 p.m. on Feb. 16. Based on the entries, trophies will be awarded after the regatta in the CBYC dining room. Competitors and guests are welcome to use the CYBC facilities during the event. Bar Food will be available after racing in the upstairs bar area. For the complete Notice of Race, please visit https://shorturl.at/rETY2.

DPYC & SCYA 94th Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta (Feb. 24-25)

The Dana Point Yacht Club and Southern California Yachting Association Present the 94th Annual SCYA Midwinter Regatta on Feb 24-25. The Organizing Authority (OA) for this regatta is the Southern California Yachting Association (SCYA). The Dana Point Yacht Club (DPYC) Race Committee (RC) will manage this regatta and shall appoint a Protest Committee (PC). This series will be governed by the “rules” as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to boats in PHRF Spinnaker and ORR Spinnaker classes. PHRF Fleet entries must have a current PHRF rating certificate. ORR Fleet entries must have a current ORR or ORR-EZ rating certificate. The PHRF Fleet and ORR Fleet fees are $55, and the US SAILING Member Discount is $3. Courses will be selected from the Dana Point Race Chart v.8.0, which will be included in the Sailing Instructions. Post-race festivities following racing both days will take place at Dana Point Yacht Club. For the complete Notice of race, please visit https://shorturl.at/kuyC9.