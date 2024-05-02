On the Horizon is a summarized Notice of Race for upcoming select regattas along the Southern California Coast. This column will briefly rephrase rules, regulations, qualifications, fees and awards.

2024 Sunstroke Series (May 2- Sept. 5)

Join the South Coast Corinthian Yacht Club for the Sunstroke Series, hosted in Marina del Rey, Calif. This series adheres to the rules outlined in the Racing Rules of Sailing (RRS) and welcomes one-design dinghies, requiring membership in the one-design class association. Classes include Lido 14, Coronado 15, Snipes and Lasers, with potential participation from Melges 15, Wasp and Optimists. Other dinghy classes are encouraged to inquire with the Series Chairman. Entry fees vary for single-handed and double-handed classes, with discounts for competitors under 18 years old. The series runs every Thursday night from May 2 to Sept. 5, with the first start at 6 p.m. Races take place in the main channel inside the Marina del Rey breakwater, scored using the Low Point System, while the overall regatta champion is determined using the High Point System. Results are announced at SCCYC after racing, with trophies awarded on Sept. 5, including perpetuals for Overall Series Winner, Lido Series Class Winner and C15 Series Class Winner.

For the complete notice of race, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/27995/2024SunstrokeNOR.pdf.

Cinco de Mayo Regatta (May 4-5)

The Santa Barbara Sailing Club (SBSC) will host an event on May 4-5, adhering to The Racing Rules of Sailing. This event welcomes all boats of one design or PHRF class. A minimum of two boats registered by noon the day before the first day of racing is required to establish a class and receive a start, with the possibility of establishing a class later at the discretion of the Race Committee. Entrants must be current members in good standing in their respective class and members of a recognized sailing club or yacht club acknowledged by the Southern California Yachting Association or other regional yachting association. The skipper’s meeting and awards will take place at the SBSC facility near the intersection of Shoreline Drive and Harbor Way. Races will be conducted off the breakwater of Santa Barbara, with courses including Windward-Leeward and variations thereof as outlined in the sailing instructions.

For more information, please visit https://www.regattanetwork.com/clubmgmt/regatta_uploads/28048/CincodeMayoNOR2024.pdf.