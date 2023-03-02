On the Horizon

March Madness Regatta (March 11)

SAN DIEGO— On March 11, Safe Harbors Marina will host the March Madness Regatta in San Diego. The regatta is open to all members of organizations affiliated with US Sailing. The regatta is open to all boats of the J-24 class. Other one-design classes may be considered at the discretion of the RC Chair. The Fleet Captain should contact Colleen Cooke, Cortez Racing Association RC Chair, at sailorcookie2@gmail.com or (619)852-5010. The regatta will be governed by the rules defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing, and all eligible boats must enter online at www.cortezracing.com no later than 6 p.m. on March 10. The event will have a $40 registration fee for non-CRA members and no charge for CRA or Safe Harbor Marina members. SHM members will first register as non-CRA members but will receive a 100 percent discount at checkout. In addition, there is a $10 registration fee for “shadow scoring” of PHRF classes. Two races are scheduled. The scheduled time of the warning signal for the first race is 11:55 a.m. The warning signal for the second race will be as soon as possible after completing the previous race. No warning signal for a race will be made after 3:30 p.m. The starting area is near the mile marker at the east end of Harbor Island. The racing area covers the general locale known as San Diego Bay. For navigation, refer to NOAA Chart #18773, San Diego Bay. For the NOR, please visit https://bit.ly/3IoBzHX.

2023 Sausalito Yacht Club J/105 J/88 Spring Invitational (March 11-12)

SAUSALITO— From March 11-12, the Sausalito Yacht Club will host the J/105 J/88 Spring Invitational. This regatta will be governed by the rules as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. Sailing Instructions will be available no later than 8 p.m. on March 10 on the event website at https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25878. The regatta is open to members of the J/105 Class and J/88 Class Associations. The entry fee is $150; a $25 late fee applies after 6 p.m. on March 6. Online entry is at: https://www.regattanetwork.com/event/25878. The intended racing area will be Berkley Circle and west of Angel Island. The courses will be defined in the Sailing Instructions. The first warning will go off at 11:30 a.m. on March 11 and 12. Six races are scheduled, of which one must be completed to constitute a series. Prizes will be awarded based on the number of boats entered. The trophy presentation will be held at the SYC after the completion of the racing on Sunday. For the complete NOR, please visit https://bit.ly/3xF2v15.

2023 Whale Regatta (March 11)

NEWPORT BEACH — On March 11, the American Legion Yacht Club will host the 2023 Whale Regatta. The current Racing Rules of Sailing will govern the race. Boats are subject to inspection by the appropriate fleet coordinator to ensure conformity to the applicable class rules, bylaws, and/or measurement certificates. Boats with a current PHRF Rating are invited to race. The fleet will be divided into appropriate classes based on their PHRF Area D Random Leg Course (RLC) Ratings. Boats that do not carry a spinnaker/gennaker as part of their Rated Configuration may be assigned to a class with boats that carry spinnakers. Online entry is available at ALYC.com, and there is a $25 entry fee. The first warning signal is scheduled for 11:55 hours, and the start and finish line will be west of the Newport Pier. For additional information, please contact ALYC Race Committee at race@alyc.com. For the complete NOR, please visit https://bit.ly/3Eszdqg.

Big Rock Regatta (March 11-12)

MORRO BAY— The Morro Bay Yacht Club will host the Big Rock Regatta from March 11-12. This regatta will be governed by the “rules” as defined in The Racing Rules of Sailing. This regatta is open to International Optimist Dinghy class boats. Each entry must be completed on www.regattanetwork.com before 10 a.m. on March 11. Fleet assignments (other than green fleet) will be based on the competitor’s age on the first day of the regatta according to USODA rules. The cost to enter the regatta is $75. The late entry fee after March 5 will be $85. The fee includes racing, a regatta T-shirt, and dinner Saturday evening. Lunches will not be available at the event; the view of the Rock is complimentary. A taco dinner with dessert will be available for non-entrants Saturday evening for $15. MBYC encourages early online registration at wwwregattanetwork.com. For the complete NOR, please visit https://bit.ly/41insMC.